Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Calyxt, Inc. is a consumer-centric, food- and agriculture-focused company. It researches and develops seeds and food ingredients for agricultural, feed, and food applications as well as offers fat saturation and gluten reduction in soybean oil and wheat. Calyxt, Inc. is based in New Brighton, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Calyxt in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. BidaskClub upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.40.

Calyxt stock opened at $9.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.68. The stock has a market cap of $303.15 million, a P/E ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 18.72, a quick ratio of 18.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Calyxt has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $19.30.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05. Calyxt had a negative return on equity of 31.89% and a negative net margin of 8,089.53%. The company had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 million. Analysts expect that Calyxt will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Daniel F. Voytas sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total value of $61,162.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,950 shares of company stock valued at $87,196. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Calyxt by 0.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,903,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,249,000 after buying an additional 17,440 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Calyxt during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,142,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Calyxt during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,964,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Calyxt by 648.7% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 87,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 75,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Calyxt during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Calyxt, Inc, a consumer-centric food- and agriculture-focused company, develops healthier specialty food ingredients and food crops using gene-editing technology for agriculture in the United States. It engages in the development of high oleic and low linolenic soybean product candidates; high fiber wheat; improved quality alfalfa product candidates; and cold storable and reduced browning potatoes.

