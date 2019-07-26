Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) to Hold

Posted by on Jul 26th, 2019

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring and owning well-located garden-style and mid-rise apartment properties. The Company owns apartment properties primarily in Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Indiana, Texas and Virginia. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is based in United States. “

Independence Realty Trust stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.06. 12,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,624. Independence Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $12.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.79.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.15). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $49.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.80 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.30%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 28,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 59,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 139,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 176,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. 85.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

