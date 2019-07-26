Zacks: Leap Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LPTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Leap Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LPTX) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating. Leap Therapeutics’ rating score has improved by 24.8% in the last three months as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a one year consensus target price of $9.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.40) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Leap Therapeutics an industry rank of 51 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Leap Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ LPTX traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.19. The stock had a trading volume of 957,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,031. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The company has a market cap of $46.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.33. Leap Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $8.17.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.06). Sell-side analysts predict that Leap Therapeutics will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Leap Therapeutics stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Leap Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LPTX) by 63.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,563,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 606,000 shares during the quarter. FMR LLC owned approximately 6.81% of Leap Therapeutics worth $2,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

Leap Therapeutics Company Profile

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with esophagogastric, biliary tract, gynecologic, and non-small cell lung cancers, as well as hepatocellular carcinoma, a type of liver cancer.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Leap Therapeutics (LPTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Leap Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leap Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.