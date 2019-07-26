Zacks: Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIT) Given $18.00 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIT) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. Oritani Financial’s rating score has improved by 33.3% in the last three months as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a one year consensus target price of $18.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.26 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Oritani Financial an industry rank of 189 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ORIT. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Oritani Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORIT. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Oritani Financial by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 67,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Oritani Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in shares of Oritani Financial by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 43,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oritani Financial by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Oritani Financial by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 30,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 10,082 shares during the period. 68.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ORIT traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $18.00. The stock had a trading volume of 6,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,568. Oritani Financial has a 52-week low of $14.07 and a 52-week high of $18.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $810.54 million, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.97.

Oritani Financial (NASDAQ:ORIT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Oritani Financial had a net margin of 32.43% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $25.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Oritani Financial will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Oritani Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 84.75%.

Oritani Financial Company Profile

Oritani Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company for Oritani Bank that provides various banking services for individual and corporate customers. The company accepts a range of deposit products, such as non-interest and interest-bearing demand and NOW checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, and time deposits.

