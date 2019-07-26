Zedcor Energy (CVE:ZDC) Shares Up 22.2%

Zedcor Energy Inc (CVE:ZDC)’s share price shot up 22.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17, 169,300 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 455% from the average session volume of 30,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 243.80. The company has a market cap of $7.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.13.

Zedcor Energy (CVE:ZDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$5.96 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Zedcor Energy Inc will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zedcor Energy Company Profile (CVE:ZDC)

Zedcor Energy Inc provides oilfield rental equipment and accommodations to the drilling segment of the oilfield industry in Canada. It is also involved in the rental of generators, and light towers, as well as surface equipment, such as storage and shale tanks, floc tanks, power swivels, mud cans, pipe racks, pumps, and access and rig matting.

