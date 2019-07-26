Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Focused Investors LLC

Focused Investors LLC reduced its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,077,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 37,200 shares during the period. Zimmer Biomet comprises about 5.6% of Focused Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Focused Investors LLC owned 0.53% of Zimmer Biomet worth $126,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,076,723 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,669,000 after acquiring an additional 77,026 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,641,717 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $273,516,000 after acquiring an additional 205,532 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,053,000 after acquiring an additional 30,531 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 5,402 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZBH. TheStreet cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $121.71 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.41.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Sang Yi sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.88, for a total transaction of $48,938.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,380.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ZBH traded up $8.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $132.23. 153,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,004,143. The stock has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.14. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $96.99 and a 1 year high of $134.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a positive return on equity of 13.24%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 12.57%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

