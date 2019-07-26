Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) Increases Dividend to $0.34 Per Share

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the bank on Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is an increase from Zions Bancorporation NA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Zions Bancorporation NA has increased its dividend by an average of 67.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Zions Bancorporation NA has a payout ratio of 30.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Zions Bancorporation NA to earn $4.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.8%.

Shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.97. 135,223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,091,598. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 1 year low of $38.08 and a 1 year high of $54.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.02.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.10). Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Snc-Lavalin Group from C$33.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Zions Bancorporation NA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their target price on Zions Bancorporation NA from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Realogy from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.73.

In other news, EVP Keith D. Maio sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total value of $535,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider A Scott Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total value of $472,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,100 shares of company stock worth $1,424,658 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation NA Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

