Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) PT Lowered to $52.00 at SunTrust Banks

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) had its price target cut by SunTrust Banks to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a reduce rating on the bank’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation NA’s Q3 2019 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.27 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.55 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

ZION has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Zai Lab from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Realogy from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Green Plains from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zions Bancorporation NA presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.73.

Shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock opened at $44.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.02. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.50. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 52-week low of $38.08 and a 52-week high of $54.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.21 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 12.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Keith D. Maio sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total value of $535,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Richard Young sold 2,386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $104,816.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,658 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 42.1% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,135,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,560,000 after acquiring an additional 336,446 shares during the last quarter. Sapience Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 13.7% in the first quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 75,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 9,080 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in the first quarter worth about $744,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 41.3% in the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 113,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,142,000 after acquiring an additional 33,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 40.8% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 49,369 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 14,305 shares during the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zions Bancorporation NA

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

