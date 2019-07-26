Zoomba Price Tops $0.0017 on Top Exchanges (ZBA)

Zoomba (CURRENCY:ZBA) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 26th. In the last seven days, Zoomba has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Zoomba coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, Cryptohub, CryptoBridge and Crex24. Zoomba has a market cap of $32,142.00 and approximately $92.00 worth of Zoomba was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006341 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000280 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001167 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 61.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002437 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Zoomba Coin Profile

Zoomba is a coin. Zoomba’s total supply is 19,160,933 coins and its circulating supply is 18,797,388 coins. Zoomba’s official Twitter account is @zoombacoin. Zoomba’s official website is zoombacoin.com.

Buying and Selling Zoomba

Zoomba can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Crex24, Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zoomba directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zoomba should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zoomba using one of the exchanges listed above.

