$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Caesarstone Ltd (NASDAQ:CSTE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Caesarstone Ltd (NASDAQ:CSTE) to announce $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Caesarstone’s earnings. Caesarstone reported earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caesarstone will report full-year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.24 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Caesarstone.

Get Caesarstone alerts:

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $128.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.66 million. Caesarstone had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 3.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS.

CSTE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

CSTE opened at $14.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.82. The firm has a market cap of $510.29 million, a PE ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.63. Caesarstone has a 12 month low of $12.49 and a 12 month high of $21.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTE. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Caesarstone by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,616 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Caesarstone during the fourth quarter worth $1,098,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Caesarstone by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 4,409 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Caesarstone during the fourth quarter worth $3,974,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its position in Caesarstone by 1.9% during the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 478,114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,463,000 after buying an additional 8,954 shares in the last quarter. 45.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caesarstone Company Profile

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its engineered quartz slabs are used as countertops in residential kitchens, as well as serve the renovation and remodeling market.

Recommended Story: Gap Up Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Caesarstone (CSTE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Caesarstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesarstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.