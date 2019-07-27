-$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI) will announce ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Diamond S Shipping’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.63) and the highest is ($0.31). The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Diamond S Shipping will report full year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.67. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $3.04. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Diamond S Shipping.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $102.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.85 million.

In other Diamond S Shipping news, SVP Michael G. Fogarty bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.04 per share, for a total transaction of $198,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig H. Stevenson, Jr. bought 39,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.52 per share, for a total transaction of $490,971.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 77,446 shares of company stock valued at $926,192.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Diamond S Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Diamond S Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at $836,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in Diamond S Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at $5,123,000. Goodman Financial Corp bought a new stake in Diamond S Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at $992,000. Finally, CarVal Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping in the 1st quarter worth $27,041,000. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DSSI stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.06. The stock had a trading volume of 55,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,606. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Diamond S Shipping has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $14.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.17.

About Diamond S Shipping

Diamond S Shipping Inc operates as a shipping company. The company operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Tankers. It provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other production. As of March 28, 2019, it owned and operated a fleet of 68 vessels, including 15 Suezmax vessels, 1 Aframax, and 52 medium-range product tankers.

