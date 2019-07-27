-$0.48 EPS Expected for Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) will announce ($0.48) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.48) and the lowest is ($0.49). The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.95) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.96) to ($1.94). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.95) to $4.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Y-mAbs Therapeutics.

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.07).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZovioInc . from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Protalix Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

In related news, insider Thomas Gad sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $121,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 32,000 shares of company stock worth $683,040 over the last three months. Insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YMAB. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 4,432 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 3,056.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 5,838 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 24.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YMAB stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.28. 98,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,895. The company has a quick ratio of 13.30, a current ratio of 13.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.48. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $15.17 and a 1 year high of $31.00. The stock has a market cap of $785.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.52.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system, leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Y-mAbs Therapeutics (YMAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.