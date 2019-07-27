$0.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) will announce $0.50 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Five Below’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the lowest is $0.49. Five Below posted earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, September 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Five Below will report full year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.19. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $3.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Five Below.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $364.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.28 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 25.21% and a net margin of 9.43%. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FIVE. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on Kion Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. ValuEngine raised YPF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays upped their target price on WEX from $222.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.89.

In other news, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 7,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total transaction of $924,313.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,227 shares in the company, valued at $10,309,809.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Five Below by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of Five Below by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 10,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Five Below by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter worth approximately $410,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter worth approximately $429,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

Five Below stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.56. The stock had a trading volume of 552,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 47.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.67. Five Below has a 12 month low of $86.57 and a 12 month high of $148.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.60.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

