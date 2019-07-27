$0.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ardagh Group SA (NYSE:ARD) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Ardagh Group SA (NYSE:ARD) will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ardagh Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.54. Ardagh Group also posted earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ardagh Group will report full year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.76 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ardagh Group.

Get Ardagh Group alerts:

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Ardagh Group had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 27.37%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Silgan from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.76.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BB&T Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ardagh Group by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 21,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ardagh Group by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Ardagh Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,379,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,934,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ardagh Group by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 7,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ardagh Group stock traded down $0.27 on Monday, reaching $16.93. 77,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,268. Ardagh Group has a 52 week low of $10.09 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.92. The stock has a market cap of $320.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.24.

Ardagh Group Company Profile

Ardagh Group SA manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Metal Packaging Europe, Metal Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America. Its metal packaging products include aluminum and steel beverage cans; two-piece aluminum, two-piece tinplate, and three-piece tinplate food and specialty cans; and a range of can ends, including easy-open and peelable ends.

Read More: Range Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ardagh Group (ARD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.