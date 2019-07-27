-$0.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for Gamida Cell Ltd (NASDAQ:GMDA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Gamida Cell Ltd (NASDAQ:GMDA) will report earnings per share of ($0.55) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Gamida Cell’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gamida Cell will report full year earnings of ($1.95) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.50) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Gamida Cell.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.25).

Several analysts have commented on GMDA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gamida Cell has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GMDA. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Gamida Cell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Gamida Cell in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gamida Cell in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Gamida Cell in the fourth quarter valued at $1,243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

GMDA stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.77. 3,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,698. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $92.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.65. Gamida Cell has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $15.41.

Gamida Cell Company Profile

Gamida Cell Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cell therapies that are designed to cure cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. Its products pipeline include NiCord and NAM-NK. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

