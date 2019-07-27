$0.69 Earnings Per Share Expected for Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) to post earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Carrizo Oil & Gas’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.90. Carrizo Oil & Gas posted earnings per share of $0.79 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carrizo Oil & Gas will report full year earnings of $2.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $4.45. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $4.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Carrizo Oil & Gas.

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $233.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.41 million. Carrizo Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 32.14% and a net margin of 49.20%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share.

Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Carrizo Oil & Gas has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $19.72.

Shares of NASDAQ CRZO traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.70. 5,174,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,592,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.93. The stock has a market cap of $913.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.14. Carrizo Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $28.93.

In other Carrizo Oil & Gas news, insider S P. Iv Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.85, for a total value of $86,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 187,221 shares in the company, valued at $2,031,347.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $259,600 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,398,233 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,367,000 after purchasing an additional 583,225 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,136,313 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,409,000 after purchasing an additional 140,059 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,446,083 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,326,000 after purchasing an additional 134,799 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth approximately $14,487,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,121,591 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,664,000 after purchasing an additional 25,722 shares during the period.

About Carrizo Oil & Gas

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and gas from resource plays primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Permian Basin in West Texas.

