$0.84 EPS Expected for Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) to announce earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Installed Building Products’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the lowest is $0.81. Installed Building Products reported earnings of $0.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Installed Building Products will report full year earnings of $3.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $3.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $3.64. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Installed Building Products.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51. The business had revenue of $342.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.87 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 41.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price target on shares of Masonite International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Acquity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Nomura reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (down from $70.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.07.

In other news, Director Michael H. Thomas sold 2,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $143,071.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,841.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Thomas Miller sold 5,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total transaction of $290,648.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,778,518.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,605 shares of company stock valued at $7,242,085. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter worth about $5,978,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,348 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,438,000 after acquiring an additional 110,357 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 252,188 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,496,000 after acquiring an additional 99,677 shares during the period. 361 Capital LLC purchased a new position in Installed Building Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,099,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,854,000. 70.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBP traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.17. 107,609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,316. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.15. Installed Building Products has a 12-month low of $29.24 and a 12-month high of $59.93.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

