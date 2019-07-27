0x (ZRX) Achieves Market Cap of $131.96 Million

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 27th. One 0x token can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00002339 BTC on major exchanges including Koinex, BitBay, Fatbtc and Bilaxy. 0x has a total market capitalization of $131.96 million and approximately $9.11 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, 0x has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003274 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00293240 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010589 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $149.95 or 0.01590152 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000884 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00023984 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00118724 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000602 BTC.

About 0x

0x’s genesis date was August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,145,091 tokens. 0x’s official website is 0xproject.com. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling 0x

0x can be purchased on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0x should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

