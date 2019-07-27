$1.63 Earnings Per Share Expected for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) to post earnings of $1.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.59 and the highest is $1.69. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH posted earnings per share of $1.66 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will report full year earnings of $6.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.61 to $6.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.74 to $7.53. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH.

Get DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH alerts:

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $814.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.13 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 3.27%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on DLR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine raised Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Argus started coverage on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Trinity Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.58.

In other news, insider Edward F. Sham sold 11,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $1,390,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,920,036. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 300 shares in the company, valued at $37,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,333 shares of company stock worth $3,537,128. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,327,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,000,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,240,000 after purchasing an additional 717,113 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 126.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 534,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,615,000 after purchasing an additional 298,168 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 267.4% in the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 337,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,162,000 after purchasing an additional 245,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,250,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,892,000 after purchasing an additional 217,995 shares during the last quarter. 99.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DLR traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.53. 1,493,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 822,331. The stock has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a fifty-two week low of $100.05 and a fifty-two week high of $125.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.45%.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (DLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.