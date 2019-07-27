$10.38 Million in Sales Expected for Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ:SSTI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ:SSTI) to announce sales of $10.38 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Shotspotter’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.50 million and the lowest is $10.27 million. Shotspotter reported sales of $8.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shotspotter will report full year sales of $44.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $44.48 million to $45.06 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $60.38 million, with estimates ranging from $57.20 million to $63.49 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Shotspotter.

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $9.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 million. Shotspotter had a negative net margin of 4.99% and a negative return on equity of 9.63%. Shotspotter’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SSTI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Imperial Capital raised shares of Nautilus from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Dougherty & Co lowered shares of Shotspotter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital set a $50.00 target price on shares of Shotspotter and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.12.

Shotspotter stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.23. 107,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,125. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.01. The stock has a market cap of $427.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.04, a PEG ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 2.53. Shotspotter has a 52 week low of $26.55 and a 52 week high of $66.14.

In other news, SVP Robert Samuel Klepper sold 1,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $54,057.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pascal Levensohn sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $105,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,684 shares of company stock worth $3,735,644 in the last three months. Insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shotspotter during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,677,000. Taylor Wealth Management Partners raised its position in shares of Shotspotter by 0.6% during the second quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 95,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Shotspotter during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in shares of Shotspotter by 28.1% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 475,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,370,000 after buying an additional 104,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Timpani Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shotspotter by 7.7% during the first quarter. Timpani Capital Management LLC now owns 105,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after buying an additional 7,583 shares during the last quarter. 62.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States and South Africa. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

