1,432 Shares in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Purchased by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATR. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ATR opened at $124.49 on Friday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $88.26 and a one year high of $126.19. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.51.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $744.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.68 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 36.00%.

In other news, insider Eldon W. Schaffer II sold 20,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total transaction of $2,276,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,410,087. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gael Touya sold 10,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $1,199,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,284,590. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

