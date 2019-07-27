18,663 Shares in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Bought by Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 18,663 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOD. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in Vodafone Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 13,504 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group increased its position in Vodafone Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 17,831 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 54,412 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 35.7% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 72.3% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S in a research report on Friday, May 24th. BidaskClub cut Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vodafone Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.30.

Vodafone Group stock traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.25. 10,525,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,263,815. Vodafone Group Plc has a 52-week low of $15.53 and a 52-week high of $24.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.454 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Vodafone Group’s payout ratio is 151.67%.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

