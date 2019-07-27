$19.36 Million in Sales Expected for ConforMIS Inc (NASDAQ:CFMS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect ConforMIS Inc (NASDAQ:CFMS) to report $19.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ConforMIS’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $19.43 million and the lowest is $19.29 million. ConforMIS posted sales of $19.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ConforMIS will report full-year sales of $82.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $82.05 million to $82.51 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $89.87 million, with estimates ranging from $89.36 million to $90.37 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ConforMIS.

ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $20.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 million. ConforMIS had a negative return on equity of 97.85% and a negative net margin of 42.90%.

Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company's stock. ConforMIS presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $3.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFMS traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.78. 812,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,565,443. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.86. The company has a market capitalization of $175.09 million, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.00. ConforMIS has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $4.83.

In other ConforMIS news, major shareholder Archon Capital Management Llc sold 279,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total value of $1,052,934.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley Langdale sold 20,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.88, for a total transaction of $59,160.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,593.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,317,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,348,455. 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in ConforMIS during the first quarter worth about $381,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ConforMIS by 588.6% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 24,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 20,600 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConforMIS by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 80,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of ConforMIS by 133.8% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 116,922 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 66,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConforMIS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,100,000. 34.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ConforMIS

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers customized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a customized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a customized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

