1irstcoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $338,687.00 (FST)

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded 17.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 27th. 1irstcoin has a market cap of $33.27 million and approximately $338,687.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, 1irstcoin has traded 72.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One 1irstcoin token can currently be purchased for about $5.43 or 0.00057210 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, Instant Bitex and Token Store.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ondori (RSTR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001681 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

iDealCash (DEAL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dash Green (DASHG) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Galilel (GALI) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Blocknode (BND) traded 40.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

APR Coin (APR) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000048 BTC.

About 1irstcoin

FST is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 29th, 2013. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,125,706 tokens. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com.

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

1irstcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex, Crex24 and Token Store. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

