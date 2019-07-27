1Spatial (LON:SPA) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

1Spatial PLC (LON:SPA)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $30.51. 1Spatial shares last traded at $30.51, with a volume of 11,099 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 30.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.37, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Get 1Spatial alerts:

In other news, insider Claire Milverton purchased 49,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 30 ($0.39) per share, with a total value of £14,998.80 ($19,598.59).

1Spatial Company Profile (LON:SPA)

1Spatial Plc develops and sells IT software products and solutions, and related consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Geospatial and Cloud segments. Its products include 1Integrate for automated data validation, cleaning, transformation, and enhancement for data; 1Integrate for ArcGIS, a solution that ensures the compliance of data for use across the enterprise, as well as provides automated data validation and management for the ArcGIS platform; 1Edit, a spatial vector data editing application; and 1Generalise that automatically creates various smaller-scale data products from large-scale data sources.

Recommended Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for 1Spatial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Spatial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.