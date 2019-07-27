$2.40 Billion in Sales Expected for Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) will post $2.40 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Hilton Hotels’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.38 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.44 billion. Hilton Hotels posted sales of $2.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilton Hotels will report full year sales of $9.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.39 billion to $9.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $10.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.82 billion to $10.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hilton Hotels.

Get Hilton Hotels alerts:

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Hilton Hotels had a return on equity of 330.66% and a net margin of 8.71%. Hilton Hotels’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HLT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. ValuEngine lowered Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Continental in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Xilinx from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on J2 Global from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hilton Hotels presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.34.

Shares of HLT stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $97.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,914,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,300,656. The company has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.52. Hilton Hotels has a 52 week low of $63.76 and a 52 week high of $101.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Hilton Hotels’s payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

In other news, insider Ian Russell Carter sold 21,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total value of $2,006,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 594,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,975,568.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,085,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,964,000 after purchasing an additional 145,854 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,652,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,758,000 after purchasing an additional 214,034 shares during the period. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 135.5% in the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Hotels

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

See Also: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hilton Hotels (HLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.