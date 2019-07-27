2,259 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Bought by Grandview Asset Management LLC

Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truewealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 668.6% in the first quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136.5% in the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 205.3% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $159.98. 384,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,732. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $123.80 and a twelve month high of $166.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.19.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.