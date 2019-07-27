$238.48 Million in Sales Expected for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) to report $238.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Haemonetics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $237.13 million and the highest is $241.20 million. Haemonetics reported sales of $229.35 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Haemonetics will report full year sales of $1.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $999.63 million to $1.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Haemonetics.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $249.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

HAE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. TheStreet upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Barrington Research set a $22.00 target price on The Hackett Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.60.

In other news, SVP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 3,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.49, for a total value of $410,138.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Simon sold 57,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total value of $5,442,547.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,754 shares of company stock valued at $10,455,709. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAE. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Haemonetics during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 708.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 647 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Haemonetics during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Haemonetics during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Haemonetics during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HAE traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $123.25. 471,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,920. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.57, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.82. Haemonetics has a twelve month low of $80.24 and a twelve month high of $125.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.44.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

