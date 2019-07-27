$260.91 Million in Sales Expected for Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) to post sales of $260.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Green Dot’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $258.64 million to $263.51 million. Green Dot posted sales of $258.35 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Green Dot will report full year sales of $1.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Green Dot.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. Green Dot had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $340.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GDOT. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Sailpoint Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Match Group to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price (down from $27.00) on shares of Nlight in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.85.

In related news, CFO Mark L. Shifke sold 1,250 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $81,387.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 591,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,528,191.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Konrad Alt sold 919 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $58,953.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,980,798.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,657 shares of company stock valued at $1,177,363. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDOT. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Green Dot in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Green Dot in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Green Dot by 708.8% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Green Dot in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Green Dot in the 1st quarter worth about $174,000. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Green Dot stock traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.10. 662,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,909. Green Dot has a 12-month low of $41.67 and a 12-month high of $93.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

See Also: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Green Dot (GDOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.