$3.49 Billion in Sales Expected for Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report sales of $3.49 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirty analysts have made estimates for Biogen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.32 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.70 billion. Biogen reported sales of $3.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Biogen will report full year sales of $13.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.64 billion to $14.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $13.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.89 billion to $14.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Biogen.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.58 by $1.57. Biogen had a return on equity of 44.89% and a net margin of 37.62%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.80 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Facebook from $230.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut Barrick Gold to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.74.

Biogen stock remained flat at $$238.21 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,307,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,823. Biogen has a 1 year low of $216.12 and a 1 year high of $358.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $233.68. The stock has a market cap of $46.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.96.

In related news, Director Alexander J. Denner acquired 118,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $229.94 per share, with a total value of $27,211,559.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,909 shares in the company, valued at $2,508,415.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander J. Denner acquired 50,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $229.25 per share, for a total transaction of $11,540,903.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,500,888.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 173,035 shares of company stock worth $39,759,632. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 188.9% in the first quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 152.3% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Biogen by 500.0% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in Biogen in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Biogen in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

Recommended Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Biogen (BIIB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.