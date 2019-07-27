3,314 Shares in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Acquired by Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Securities Inc. boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 309,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,375,000 after purchasing an additional 21,009 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,643,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,844,000 after purchasing an additional 92,519 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 14,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. 98.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Zai Lab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $135.00 target price on Zimmer Biomet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $120.00 target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Sunday, June 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.54.

In other news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $304,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,216,727.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.52, for a total value of $825,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,520 shares in the company, valued at $27,769,630.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,750 shares of company stock worth $1,457,890. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMRN stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $81.11. The stock had a trading volume of 837,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,902. The firm has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of -245.79 and a beta of 1.35. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.13 and a 1 year high of $106.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.03.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $400.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.95 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.