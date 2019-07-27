3,385 Shares in Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Acquired by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BCO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Brink’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,613,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brink’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,156,000. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN acquired a new position in Brink’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,467,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Brink’s by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 467,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,214,000 after purchasing an additional 100,108 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC boosted its stake in Brink’s by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 318,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,997,000 after purchasing an additional 51,169 shares during the period. 98.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brink's alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BCO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Imperial Capital increased their target price on shares of Brink’s from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brink’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

BCO stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.80. The company had a trading volume of 347,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,559. Brink’s has a 1 year low of $59.08 and a 1 year high of $93.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.26.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. Brink’s had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 92.10%. The company had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brink’s will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Brink’s’s payout ratio is 17.34%.

In other Brink’s news, EVP Amit Zukerman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brink’s Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brink’s (NYSE:BCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.