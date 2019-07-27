41,682 Shares in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) Bought by WBI Investments Inc.

WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 41,682 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,545,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 272,644 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $32,444,000 after purchasing an additional 78,604 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,262 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Greencape Capital Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Greencape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 189,821 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $22,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 310.2% in the 1st quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 16,662 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 21,698.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,657 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 17,576 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EXPE shares. Argus downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Monday, May 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Alphabet to $1,425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.34.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $139.42. 9,142,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,239,495. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.60. The stock has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.08. Expedia Group Inc has a 12 month low of $108.11 and a 12 month high of $144.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The online travel company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Expedia Group Inc will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

