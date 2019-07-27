4,685 Shares in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Acquired by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 182.6% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Continental in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $5.00 price objective on Maxar Technologies and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Solaredge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Sogou in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.60 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $17.00 price objective on BOX and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.47.

In related news, insider Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $1,320,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,136. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE opened at $43.09 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.07 and a 12-month high of $46.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $237.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.20.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

