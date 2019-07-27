500.com (NYSE:WBAI) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.11

500.com Ltd (NYSE:WBAI) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.11 and traded as high as $11.47. 500.com shares last traded at $11.32, with a volume of 2,845 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.20.

500.com (NYSE:WBAI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. 500.com had a negative net margin of 482.91% and a negative return on equity of 40.37%. The business had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in 500.com stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in 500.com Ltd (NYSE:WBAI) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,059 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.35% of 500.com worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About 500.com (NYSE:WBAI)

500.com Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online gaming services primarily in the People's Republic of China and Europe. It operates online gaming sites, such as Multilotto.com or Multilotto.net in Curacao, Malta, the United Kingdom, and Ireland, as well as provides users with various casino services, including online slot machines and online table games.

