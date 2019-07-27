$53.61 Million in Sales Expected for Horizon Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBNC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Horizon Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBNC) to report $53.61 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Horizon Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $53.70 million and the lowest is $53.50 million. Horizon Bancorp posted sales of $42.46 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will report full year sales of $203.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $202.90 million to $203.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $221.84 million, with estimates ranging from $219.51 million to $223.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Horizon Bancorp.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $42.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.93 million. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 10.57%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HBNC. BidaskClub cut shares of Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eisai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Horizon Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

In related news, President James D. Neff purchased 3,500 shares of Horizon Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.77 per share, with a total value of $55,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 253,154 shares in the company, valued at $3,992,238.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Horizon Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Horizon Bancorp by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Horizon Bancorp by 445.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 6,293 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 328.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 11,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 8,935 shares during the last quarter. 46.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Horizon Bancorp stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.41. 205,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,285. The company has a market cap of $765.00 million, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.14. Horizon Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.79 and a 12-month high of $21.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This is a boost from Horizon Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.80%.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. The company also provides corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

