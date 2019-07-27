9,097 Shares in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Bought by Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 9,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter worth $50,188,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 232.5% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 349,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,307,000 after purchasing an additional 244,350 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 34,326.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,810,000 after purchasing an additional 140,397 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 77.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 112,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,456,000 after purchasing an additional 49,077 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 767,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,537,000 after purchasing an additional 39,548 shares during the period. 71.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LECO stock opened at $86.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.79. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.28 and a 12-month high of $97.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.25.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.02). Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 35.69%. The firm had revenue of $777.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Lincoln Electric’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LECO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Zai Lab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.56.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

