ABB (VTX:ABBN) Given a CHF 20.10 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Morgan Stanley set a CHF 20.10 price objective on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ABBN. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $20.50 price objective on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €29.70 ($34.53) price objective on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a CHF 18 price objective on ABB and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of CHF 22.75.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB has a 1 year low of CHF 21.65 and a 1 year high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.