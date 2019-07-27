Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Gemmer Asset Management LLC

Gemmer Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 32.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,660 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $641,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,275 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $341,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 215.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,231 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 6,991 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America set a $10.00 target price on HEXO and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Neon Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.82.

In related news, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 71,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $5,964,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,040,432. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Randel William Woodgrift sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $5,720,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 117,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,346,631.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,125,260 shares of company stock worth $89,443,361 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.75. 4,177,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,165,872. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $63.07 and a twelve month high of $88.76. The stock has a market cap of $155.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.10.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

