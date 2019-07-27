Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates reduced its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,928 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 24,775 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 1.6% of Smith Salley & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $10,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,603,904 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,924,260,000 after purchasing an additional 708,691 shares during the last quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $244,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $8,251,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,827,545 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,904,774,000 after purchasing an additional 65,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 62,003 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Neon Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Medidata Solutions in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.82.

In related news, insider Randel William Woodgrift sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $5,720,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 117,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,346,631.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian J. Blaser sold 450,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total transaction of $33,988,682.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 295,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,334,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,125,260 shares of company stock worth $89,443,361. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $87.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $63.07 and a fifty-two week high of $88.76.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.