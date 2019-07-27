Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,329 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 350,635 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.14% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,891,121 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $79,246,000 after purchasing an additional 594,811 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,294,182 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,474,000 after purchasing an additional 91,864 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter worth $25,718,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 424,824 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,518,000 after purchasing an additional 91,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 325,095 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,911,000 after purchasing an additional 20,412 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ANF shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Timkensteel from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 6th. Wedbush set a $9.00 price objective on shares of GameStop and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America set a $165.00 price objective on shares of PVH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, B. Riley set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $18.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,407,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,392,037. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.77. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 52-week low of $14.66 and a 52-week high of $30.63.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $733.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.79 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

