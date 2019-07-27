Abyss Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.26 Million (ABYSS)

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 27th. During the last seven days, Abyss Token has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Abyss Token has a market capitalization of $4.26 million and approximately $79,927.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Abyss Token token can currently be bought for $0.0187 or 0.00000198 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene, Sistemkoin, BitForex and CoinPlace.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $585.09 or 0.06191749 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00047882 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000206 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000094 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001293 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001219 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Abyss Token Profile

Abyss Token (ABYSS) is a token. It launched on November 29th, 2017. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,100,475 tokens. Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss. The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Abyss Token’s official website is www.theabyss.com. The official message board for Abyss Token is medium.com/theabyss.

Buying and Selling Abyss Token

Abyss Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CoinBene, BitForex, HitBTC, ZBG, Indodax, CoinPlace, Sistemkoin, IDEX, Hotbit, Kyber Network, YoBit, DDEX, Ethfinex and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Abyss Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

