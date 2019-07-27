ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for ACCO Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.31. ACCO Brands also reported earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACCO Brands will report full-year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.38. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover ACCO Brands.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The firm had revenue of $393.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.71 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. ACCO Brands’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ACCO shares. Barrington Research set a $22.00 target price on shares of The Hackett Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Noble Financial set a $14.00 target price on shares of ACCO Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ACCO Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.08.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in ACCO Brands by 1.6% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 3,218,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,553,000 after buying an additional 51,159 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 791,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after purchasing an additional 140,011 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 6,869 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 58,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 18,229 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,137,000. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACCO Brands stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.13. 477,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $820.80 million, a PE ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.78. ACCO Brands has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $14.32.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, janitorial supplies, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines, as well as related consumable supplies; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

