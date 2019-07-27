Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut Cadence Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. William Blair started coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Morphic in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $39.67 on Tuesday. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 12-month low of $36.21 and a 12-month high of $51.00.

In other news, insider Nancy Louise Hill purchased 11,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $224,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Viking Global Performance Llc purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 262,200 shares of company stock worth $5,244,000. Insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. Alpine Group USVI LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000. Adaptive Biotechnologies comprises about 3.0% of Alpine Group USVI LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

