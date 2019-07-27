Adecoagro SA (NYSE:AGRO) Receives $9.31 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Adecoagro SA (NYSE:AGRO) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.31.

AGRO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup upgraded Adecoagro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Sunday, June 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

Shares of AGRO traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $6.89. 147,191 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,320. The firm has a market cap of $803.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.56. Adecoagro has a 12 month low of $6.17 and a 12 month high of $8.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.94.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $159.82 million for the quarter. Adecoagro had a positive return on equity of 10.68% and a negative net margin of 4.37%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adecoagro will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGRO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Adecoagro in the 4th quarter valued at $9,660,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in Adecoagro by 8.7% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 8,466,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,334,000 after purchasing an additional 674,516 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Adecoagro by 1,529.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 338,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 317,796 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Adecoagro by 2,005.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 96,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 92,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Adecoagro by 336.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 75,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 58,287 shares in the last quarter. 45.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adecoagro Company Profile

Adecoagro SA, an agricultural company, engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production, and land transformation activities in South America. The company engages in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains, oilseeds, and fibers including wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

