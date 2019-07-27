Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Trading Down 6.4%

Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT)’s share price dropped 6.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.93 and last traded at $23.23, approximately 1,225,116 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 2,228,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.82.

ADNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Magna International in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Universal Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America set a $144.00 price target on Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $12.00 price target on Adient and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 3.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.28.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08). Adient had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a positive return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Adient PLC will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Adient by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Adient by 0.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 113,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Adient by 1.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 63,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Adient by 1.1% in the first quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC now owns 63,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Adient by 1.7% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 46,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adient (NYSE:ADNT)

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

