Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Purchased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,411 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 6,396 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 151.5% during the first quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 99.4% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. 60.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank cut Hilton Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.60 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,012 ($26.29) target price on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush raised their target price on Zscaler from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Shopify from $155.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.46.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $34.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.03 and a 1-year high of $34.86. The firm has a market cap of $36.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.75.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 25.23% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $170,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,373.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.88, for a total value of $1,394,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 859,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,953,687.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,033,066 shares of company stock valued at $30,620,896. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.