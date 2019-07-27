Advanced Technology Coin Hits One Day Volume of $342.00 (ARC)

Advanced Technology Coin (CURRENCY:ARC) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. One Advanced Technology Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and Livecoin. Over the last seven days, Advanced Technology Coin has traded down 19.9% against the U.S. dollar. Advanced Technology Coin has a total market capitalization of $115,343.00 and $342.00 worth of Advanced Technology Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Advanced Technology Coin Profile

Advanced Technology Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 24th, 2014. Advanced Technology Coin’s total supply is 25,874,349 coins. Advanced Technology Coin’s official website is arcticcoin.org. Advanced Technology Coin’s official Twitter account is @ArcticCoin_Main.

Buying and Selling Advanced Technology Coin

Advanced Technology Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Advanced Technology Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Advanced Technology Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Advanced Technology Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

