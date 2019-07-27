Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Shares Down 7.9%

Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) fell 7.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.40 and last traded at $13.47, 922,983 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 42% from the average session volume of 650,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.62.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADVM. BidaskClub lowered Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. ValuEngine lowered Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Adverum Biotechnologies from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.90.

The company has a current ratio of 18.20, a quick ratio of 18.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $859.13 million, a PE ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.62.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Adverum Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 30.98% and a negative net margin of 4,505.40%. Equities analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies Inc will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James Paul Scopa bought 20,000 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.71 per share, for a total transaction of $134,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADVM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,443,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,000,000 after purchasing an additional 753,735 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,768,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,570,000 after purchasing an additional 126,514 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 698,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 115,171 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 272,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 87,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 232,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

