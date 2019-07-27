Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02, Morningstar.com reports. Agilysys had a negative return on equity of 12.52% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $38.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.92 million. Agilysys updated its FY 2020 guidance to EPS.

Shares of AGYS opened at $24.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.53. Agilysys has a 52-week low of $13.32 and a 52-week high of $24.18.

Get Agilysys alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Bermuda One Fund Llc sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $96,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 468,251 shares of company stock worth $10,017,413 in the last three months. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Agilysys by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,520 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Agilysys by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 143,261 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Agilysys by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 34,701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Agilysys during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Agilysys by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 30,764 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 29th. BidaskClub cut Westport Fuel Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Maxim Group set a $25.00 price target on Agilysys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.67.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point-of-sale, property management, reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions to streamline operations, and enhance efficiency and guest experience.

Read More: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.